Adin Ross gets pressed by Floyd Mayweather “Where’s my check?”

Adin Ross‘ streams have been featuring more and more collaborations with celebrities. On August 24, he joined up with famous boxers Ryan Garcia and Floyd Mayweather, but the meet-up got heated.

Adin’s first time meeting Floyd Mayweather didn’t go quite as he expected it to. He can be seen walking through Floyd’s entourage, dapping up his friends and introducing himself.

But when Adin and his stream cameraman approached Floyd, Floyd “Pretty Boy” Mayweather let Adin Ross know how he felt about the Kick streamer.

Floyd confronts Adin Ross

Adin Ross walked over to greet Floyd, but Mayweather immediately wanted Adin to stop filming.

Floyd then told a confused Adin Ross, “You can’t film me for free.” Adin responds by telling his cameraman, “just don’t film it.” But, after the stream camera was pointed down at the floor, floor Floyd was still unhappy. He then then asked Adin Ross “Where’s my check?”

The interaction between the two shortly ended after that, but Adin Ross shared his thoughts on the confrontation with his stream while walking away. A disappointed Adin Ross told his stream chat, “he did not f**k with me at all bro” and “meet your idols [Floyd], look what happens, bro.”

Not long after the incident on the stream, Adin posted a picture of him and Floyd shaking hands and standing together, captioned “Had a long talk with the champ. Stream coming soon.”

Some fans had mixed reactions to the post. Some believed that the two had discussions on how much it would cost to stream with Floyd “he paid that check”, while others thought that Floyd’s PR team wanted to remedy the situation “Floyd PR team working overtime.”

Floyd isn’t the only combat athlete to call out a famous influencer. Connor McGregor recently had some choice words for KSI after the Anthony Joshua fight.