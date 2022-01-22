Addison Rae faces backlash after rumors of unreleased Lady Gaga song cover

TikTok sensation Addison Rae is under fire after rumors circulated that she has recorded a cover of Lady Gaga’s unreleased song ‘Nothing On (But The Radio)’ for her upcoming album.

21-year-old Addison Rae is one of TikTok’s most popular stars, and over the last couple of years, has garnered a huge following of over 80 million followers.

Although she started her career making short dance videos, in 2021 the star also branched out into the music industry, launching a career as a singer with her debut song ‘Obsessed.’ She has also since teased that she has a full album in the works.

On January 21, a four-second clip started circulating online of a voice that many claimed to be Addison’s singing one of Lady Gaga’s unreleased songs, ‘Nothing On (But The Radio.)’ The initial tweet claimed that Addison had recorded the song for her upcoming EP.

The post was quickly flooded with responses from some fans who weren’t thrilled at the idea of the TikToker taking on one of Gaga’s hits.

“Please tell me this is a lie,” one commenter wrote, another saying, “A loss. This could’ve been on an Unreleased songs album.”

Despite the backlash, there were also plenty of responses from Addison fans who were excited at the prospect of the star taking on such a huge project.

However, as of yet, it is still unclear whether that is actually Addison’s voice in the short clip.

Several commenters claimed that Gaga actually sold the song to Paris Monroe, though it remains unreleased.

At the time of writing, Addison hasn’t officially confirmed or denied her involvement in the project, so fans will be eagerly awaiting any further news on her new album to see whether the Lady Gaga song will be making an appearance.