Jake Paul’s 2020 Arizona trespassing charges dropped after alleged looting incident

The city of Scottsdale Arizona has decided to drop the more serious charges against Jake Paul stemming from video of the social media star allegedly participating in a 2020 looting incident.

Paul initially faced federal charges after allegedly participating in looting during riots in Scottsdale, Arizona in 2020. In mid August 2021, the US Attorney dropped all federal charges against Jake and his crew, but he still faced charges from the city, itself.

Now, more than two years later, the city has dropped the criminal trespassing charges against the YouTuber-turned-boxer, after he plead guilty to a lesser charge.

Trespassing charges from 2020 against Jake Paul dropped

Paul was facing one count of permitting nuisance/unlawful gathering, and two counts of criminal trespass in the 2nd degree. If he had been convicted for the criminal trespass, he could have faced up to a year in jail.

On January 20, the city of Scottsdale’s website indicated he had pled guilty to the unlawful gathering, with the city attorney dismissing the criminal trespassing charges the same day.

According to the Scottsdale city ordinance concerning unlawful gatherings, Paul will have to pay a minimum fine of $500. However, as the trespassing charges were dropped, he won’t be facing any jail time over the incident.

Responding to the allegations of looting back in May 2020, Paul stated that he and his crew had “spent the day doing our part to peacefully protest one of the most horrific injustices our country has ever seen.”

Neither Paul nor the city of Scottsdale have commented on the dropping of the charges, or Paul pleading guilty to the lesser one. So, this seems to be the end of this particular saga for Jake, once he gets the fine taken care of and paid.