Logo
Entertainment

ACE family launches $50-per-month millionaire program despite admitting to “scams”

Published: 7/Feb/2021 0:06

by Charlotte Colombo
YouTube: ACE Family

Share

ACE Family

Austin McBroom has announced his latest ambitious business venture, ‘How I Became A Millionaire, ‘which he claims will teach fans “the secrets to social media to help [them] achieve [their] dreams.”

‘How I Became A Millionaire’ (HIBAM), is the ACE Family’s new online learning program that claims to teach users how to become a millionaire social media influencer like McBroom himself.

Some of the courses already on the site include ‘How to Make Money from Social Media’ and ‘How to Grow Your Social Media Platforms.’ In order to access these courses, fans need to purchase ‘Gold Membership’, which is priced at $49.99 a month.

The program was announced on Instagram, with the official HIBAM account already standing at 23.5k followers. In a video posted to the account, McBroom can be seen standing outside his mansion in front of various sports cars, which he says he achieved through “the power of social media”.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by HIBMPROGRAM (@hibmprogram)

Yet, the website has already been causing chaos for consumers, with several fans reporting that their card had been declined when attempting to purchase the subscription. In an Instagram post, McBroom said that the website was currently “overwhelmed” due to “high traffic” but that the situation would be resolved soon.

However, for many fans, it brought back memories of the early days of ACE Club, which was flooded with web issues during its first outing. One Twitter fan said, “He must want to get sued for a video or something because this is not going to end well.”

What happened to the ACE Club?

This new venture comes six months after the ACE Club, a premium members-only platform, was shut down. The website, which also operated as an app for smartphones, required users to subscribe for $2.99 a month to gain access to exclusive content, livestreams and giveaways.

Opening up about the ACE Club in an Instagram livestream, Austin McBroom explained that the website wasn’t fit for purpose. He admitted that, as a result, users of the ACE Club were effectively “scammed”, although he insisted that they had “refunded everybody” who subscribed to the platform.

“Unfortunately, the people we partnered up with for ACE Club ended up scamming us,” he explained. “It hurt us because, in reality, you guys got scammed. The website wasn’t built to the degree that we needed it to be, so you guys didn’t get the value you should’ve got, so unfortunately we had to stop funding the ACE Club.”

But that’s not the end of the controversial venture; the family recently announced they’re working with a developer to re-launch the Club at some point.

Valorant

Valorant hater deactivates Twitter after getting owned by Pokimane

Published: 6/Feb/2021 23:36

by Alan Bernal
pokimane twitch valorant riot games
Pokimane Twitch / Riot Games

Share

Pokimane

Pokimane absolutely shut down an online hater who was convinced that the popular Twitch streamer was ‘boosted’ in Valorant, until she showed the receipts.

As the biggest female streamer on Twitch, Pokimane is unfortunately used to the daily trolls and the constant task of having to ‘prove’ herself to the random users that talk down on her. Well, one Twitter troll was adamant to trash-talk the streamer after seeing a clip of her stream.

Even though people overwhelmingly came in Poki’s defense, the longtime content creator showed up to talk for herself, choosing to let her Valorant performance do the talking.

“I’ve been playing Valorant sine beta,” she said. “Hit Diamond numerous times, have three ranked accounts, you clearly don’t know this because you don’t watch my stream. Yet you have the audacity to call me boosted off a 5-second clip of me being scared lmao.”

pokimane valorant
Twitter
Poki’s response to a hater who deleted their Twitter account moments after.

The initial clip showed Poki going through a Viper wall to catch someone off-guard. But finding an enemy Jett so close on the other side probably shocked both players in the exchange, as you can tell by her scream.

While the clip is a lighthearted moment, and not very indicative of someone’s overall skill, the deleted user was more concerned about Poki’s standing in the Valorant rank ladder. But her clap back hurt. The condescending messages were wiped from Twitter as soon as the person deleted their account after the exchange, leaving the streamer’s mark on the conversation.

“Welp my aim’s good enough to be Diamond so and if you’re going talk s**t in my chat don’t be surprised if my mods ban you lmao, it’s elementary,” Poki said, warning against being toxic.

This isn’t the first time the ugly side of Valorant has shown itself. Riot had to address some of the negativity coming out of its community after scathing videos showed people harassing other players in-game, particularly directed to women.

While this interaction happened out of game, Poki wasn’t going to stay silent on someone perpetuating a bad theme across gaming. There were plenty of people in the thread that were loving the streamer’s smackdown and it probably won’t be the last time we see it if a viewer starts to get rowdy again.