60-year-old TikToker goes viral after claiming she’s “just getting started” having kids

TikToker ClarissaDaneHughes uploaded a video that went viral in which she discussed that she had her first child at 40, her second child at 43, and that she is “just getting started.”

The overarching theme of the entire video is that it’s essentially never too late to start a family or change your life around.

Clarissa uses herself as an example by stating that she married at 39, and had two children over the following four years. Not only that, but she also revealed that she is now almost 60 and she is “just getting started.”

TikTok reacts to a woman who became a mother at 40 years old

ClarissaDaneHughes said in her TikTok: “Don’t worry, you have time, and you can create and be anything you want, and you can reinvent yourself anytime you want. Life is an amazing journey, enjoy it.”

TikTok users in the comments were thankful to Clarissa for her message of positivity and for reassuring many that their life doesn’t end when they are 40, 50, 60, or even beyond that.

“I will add another thank you because I am currently having my 3rd mental breakdown over the status of my life at 37,” wrote one user in the comment section of the video.

“I needed this. I am 41, very single, with no kids, and alone. This gives me some hope,” wrote another viewer.

Other users also joined Clarissa in reassuring others that there’s still time by sharing their own life stories about their own ‘late-blooming’ relationships.

“Met my husband at 36, had my baby 5 weeks before I turned 40. I feel so grateful,” wrote a proud mother.

One thing is apparent from all of these stories, which is that it's definitely never too late to change your life around.