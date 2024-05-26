Ex-husband calls out viral TikTok of crying single mom making her own birthday cake

A single mom went viral on TikTok after filming herself weeping while making her own birthday cake. Her ex-husband is now calling her out.

On May 23, TikToker Elizabeth Teckenbrock (morethanelizabeth) posted a video of herself sobbing as she revealed the worst part about celebrating a birthday as a single parent.

“Being a single mom is making your own birthday cake on your birthday so that your babies can feel happy they are singing to you,” she wrote over the clip, which showed her wiping tears away from her face and preparing the cake mix.

The video went viral with millions of likes and views, with thousands of viewers sympathizing with Teckenbrock. It also caught the attention of her ex-husband, Andrew Cormier (reinventingelizabeth), who responded to her with a series of bombshell allegations.

Article continues after ad

“Right now I have full custody of our kids,” he said in his video. “This is our parent agreement. As you can see, I have all weekdays and weekends, time sharing with the kids on holiday academic breaks.”

Article continues after ad

Cormier went on to claim that his ex-wife hasn’t paid $21,175 owed in child support, stole “almost a million dollars,” accused her of faking cancer, and said she “barely has her kids.”

On May 25, Teckenbrock addressed his claims in a tearful video, in which she accused him of being “extremely abusive” before admitting she doesn’t have custody of their kids but that she does see them.

Article continues after ad

The TikToker also alleged that Cormier is a Scientologist who has made an account dedicated to “destroying” her life. “I have tried for three years, to not expose him on the internet, to not talk about who he is, because as a mother, that is the right thing to do,” she said.

“My family, my friends, anyone in my life has said, ‘Elizabeth, you have to come forward with what is happening, because he can’t keep doing this to you.’ And I have always said, I don’t care what he does to me what I care about. What I care about is my children.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Teckenbrock has since deleted her TikTok account, while Cormier has denied her claims of domestic abuse in another video. Although viewers are struggling with who to believe, many are now calling Cormier out for creating a page dedicated to smearing his ex-wife.