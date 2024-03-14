Starbucks secret menu item goes viral after new Spring drinks revealed

Starbucks released their new lavender drinks for Spring 2024 and a barista has made a viral video showing one of the secret menu items you can order using the new ingredients.

If you haven’t tried the new lavender drinks available at Starbucks, you can order a lavender oat milk latte, a lavender frappuccino, or an iced matcha latte with lavender foam.

Although lavender is not a typical addition to coffee, Starbucks fans have been loving these refreshing new additions to the menu.

A Starbucks barista has made a viral TikTok showing people how to order a new secret menu item that contains the new lavender flavoring.

Try the lavender lemonade refresher

If you want to try the new lavender flavoring but want to cut down on caffeine, try this drink invented by a Starbucks barista on TikTok:

As shown in the video, the drink involves adding three scoops of the lavender powder to lemonade with ice and giving it a shake in a cocktail shaker.

Then, the barista adds some strawberry puree to the inside of a cup and adds the shaken drink into the cup with the ice. She has named this drink the ‘lavender lemonade refresher’ and people online are going crazy for it.

One person said they were, “watching this while drinking it.” And another added, “a splash of coconut milk on top is so good.”

There has been lots of controversy in the past about Starbucks secret menu items as baristas don’t always know what drink you are referring to, however, in this video the barista has also given the recipe so that you can show it to your local Starbucks if your server is unaware of this new item.

@steph.a05 via TikTok The recipe for the lavender secret menu item

If you have tried any Starbucks secret menu items, you’ll know that many people think they are better than the drinks on the actual menu, so be sure to give this one a try as Starbucks have not confirmed how long the lavender drinks will be available for.

