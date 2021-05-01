100 Thieves’ NoahJ456 announces he’s “leaving” YouTube in surprise farewell video - Dexerto

Popular YouTuber ‘NoahJ456’ announced a surprising farewell from the platform on May 1, days after the 100 Thieves content creator hit a major milestone on the platform: 500 million subscribers.

NoahJ has been climbing the charts for years with extensive videos covering everything from Call of Duty: Warzone, CoD Zombies, Among Us, Resident Evil 8 as of late, and more.

The content creator has been netting huge numbers on his channel to boot. He’s at the top of his game and his fans have been loving every minute of the YouTuber’s output.

That’s probably why a lot of people were taken by surprise when Noah announced he would be taking a step back from the platform. While it’s not expected to be a permanent move, Noah is leaving YouTube for the time being.

“I will be leaving after this video. I don’t know when I’ll be back. Don’t be sad because it’s over. You never know what the future holds,” he said. His latest upload was a compilation of his best moments from his channels, before saying farewell to his fans.

The video was called “The End,” with NoahJ holding up a card with “I love you,” a last message of sorts to his huge following on the site.

The timing of his break couldn’t be more perfect. After putting out videos at a near-constant pace, NoahJ’s work has paid huge dividends for him in the last few weeks.

Just a day before announcing his leave, NoahJ eclipsed the 5 million subscriber mark on YouTube which adds to the 1.2 million following mark he has on Twitter.

It’s a huge moment for the American YouTuber and he’s going to take some time off on the heels of the accomplishment.

I cannot believe how many amazing people sent love my way today. 5 million subscribers is pretty special, not many reach it and I’m honored so many of you enjoyed my content. The best video I will ever upload on YouTube goes up tomorrow, then I will be leaving for a while. ❤️ — NoahJ456 (@NoahJ456) May 1, 2021

When is NoahJ’s return to YouTube?

What’s getting some of his fans on edge is the sudden and indefinite nature of NoahJ’s YouTube leave.

Without much word as to why he’s taking a step back, the CoD content creator also left his fan base guessing as to when he’ll be back.

With 5 million subs in the bag, whenever NoahJ decides to return, he can set his sights on YouTube’s Diamond Creator Award given to channels with 10 million subscribers.