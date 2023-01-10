100 Thieves hit with another round of layoffs as org drops multiple key staff

100 Thieves has been hit with another round of layoffs to start 2023 as the prominent gaming, esports, and lifestyle brand has let go of multiple employees – including its Chief Revenue Officer.

Despite 100 Thieves only just letting go a considerable chunk of its social media and content teams midway through last year, 2023 is continuing the sour note for the organization with further departures.

Multiple staff members, mainly pertaining to the editing and VFX departments, all took to Twitter on January 10 to announce their final day under the 100 Thieves banners.

Also among those impacted was the company’s Chief Revenue Officer Matty Lee, a longstanding figure who had been part of the team’s earliest figureheads since 2018.

Article continues after ad

“This caps off the most concentrated period of personal and professional growth of my entire life,” Lee said in a statement on LinkedIn shortly after news broke. Despite the difficult situation, he remains “bullish” on the company as a whole and expressed sincere gratitude to those still building 100 Thieves moving forward.

“My cup overflows today and I can’t say enough great things about the last 4.5 years, the lifelong friendships, and all that other mushy stuff.”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Meanwhile, others took to Twitter to outline their shock in light of the sudden layoffs. “Overwhelmingly crushed,” Senior Account Managed Jess Pak said. “Heartbroken, scared, & uncertain, but excited to announce that I’m hoping to make a career change into creative marketing.”

Article continues after ad

In some unfortunate timing, the editor responsible for 100 Thieves’ new 2023 jersey reveal promotion was also among those laid off by the organization, the very day the video went live.

“Today was my last day at 100 Thieves, but not before producing and editing this piece,” he said on Twitter. “Open to whatever the future holds for me.”

While exact numbers are yet to be determined, as more departure posts continue to pile up, Dexerto can confirm more than half a dozen employees were impacted by this wave of layoffs.

Much like the last time around in June 2022, 100 Thieves nor its owners have issued a statement in response to the sudden layoffs.