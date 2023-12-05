10-year-old’s absurdly “bougie” Christmas list goes viral: “She thinks I’m rich”

A mom on TikTok was left stunned after reading out her 10-year-old daughter’s Christmas list filled with luxury gift ideas — and the internet couldn’t help but laugh at her predicament.

The holidays are here, and that means that oodles of folks around the globe are scrambling to get their Christmas gifts in order.

It’s a common practice for kiddos to write up their Christmas lists for Santa’s convenience, which are usually filled with tons of toys and other goodies that they’re looking forward to seeing under the tree come Christmas morning.

However, one woman’s daughter was expecting some seriously bougie presents for Christmas this year, leaving her mom and the entire internet stunned.

Unsplash.com: Clint Patterson A mom on TikTok was left stunned by the luxury gifts her daughter expected to find under the Christmas tree.

Mom stunned by 10-year-old daughter’s luxury Christmas list

TikTok user Keya James uploaded a video in early December scrolling through the Christmas list her daughter had given her.

Out of the fourteen items she listed, nine of them came with a hefty price tag. James’ daughter specifically requested the new iPhone 15 (retailing at $799 on the Apple store), Ugg slides ($110), a Kendra Scott necklace ($65), Nike Dunks ($160), a $150 Lululemon gift card, and a Polaroid camera (the Fujifilm Instax Mini retails for $79.99).

Of course, all that pales in comparison to the $860 kids’ Dior Converse she asked for — although James admitted that she’d already gotten her daughter two pairs of Golden Goose shoes (which sell anywhere from $500 – $600).

Her daughter also requested a kid’s Aviator Nation clothing set ($230) and a flamingo plush doll from Jellycat — probably one of the most affordable things on the list at $46.99.

Commenters were left with their jaws on the floor at the wide array of luxury goods James’ daughter had requested, while others wondered when kids seemingly stopped wanting toys under the tree instead of name-brand clothes.

Viewers were left stunned by the eye-popping prices of the daughter’s gift ideas. As of December 5, James’ TikTok has gone viral, boasting over 10 million views as shocked comments continue to pour in.

“The only thing that makes sense on that list is the flamingo Jellycat,” one user wrote.

“I mean if she has 2 pairs of Golden Goose — clearly you’ve set a standard,” another said.

“What the hell happened to kids wanting toys?” another questioned.

While most of these gifts might be out of most parents’ price range, the good thing is there’s a far cheaper holiday gift option sweeping the internet right now — the Burr Basket.