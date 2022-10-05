Head of PlayStation Studios not ruling out possible Elden Ring live-action adaptation

Eleni is a Melbourne-based journalist. She covers gaming and TV and Movies for Dexerto and is a regular on gaming radio show Player One SYN. A big Nintendo fan (with a Triforce tattoo to prove it), she is also passionate about covering Queer and female representation. Contact Eleni at [email protected]

PlayStation Studios’ Hermen Hulst says the company is open to “explore opportunities” with the likes of From Software, such as a live-action Elden Ring adaptation.

PlayStation Studios have been a major player in regards to getting video game franchises on the silver screen. Earlier this year, an Uncharted film starring Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg was met with positive reception and made over $400 million worldwide.

As well as this, TV adaptations of The Last of Us, God of War, and Horizon Zero Dawn are all confirmed to be in the works, HBO’s The Last of Us even set to release sometime next year.

In a recent interview with Reuters, Hermen Hulst – the head of Playstation Studios – spoke about the possibility of other major franchises being given a similar treatment. In particular, developer FromSoftware’s most recent mega-hit, Elden Ring.

“You should think of collaborations on the game development side first and foremost,” Hulst began. “But it’s also not unthinkable with our PlayStation Productions efforts that we explore opportunities.”

HBO Max A TV show of The Last of Us is set to release on HBO in 2023.

This news comes after Sony Interactive Entertainment was reported on August 31, 2022 to have bought shares in developer FromSoftware, who are also the minds behind the Dark Souls series as well as Bloodborne.

Video game adaptations – whether it be TV shows or feature films – have never been more popular. With the likes of Sonic the Hedgehog, Mario, The Witcher, and many more major gaming franchises all getting the TV show and movie treatment, the future of video game adaptations is looking more promising than ever.

With Elden Ring having already sold more than 16.6 million copies in its debut year, a TV show or film adaptation has the potential to be another big hit for PlayStation Studios.