Elden Ring icon ‘Let Me Solo Her’ gifted an actual sword by devs

Eleni Thomas . 10 hours ago

Bandai Namco has given the fan-favorite Elden Ring player ‘Let Me Solo Her’ a real-life Sword replica as well as other goodies after they went viral for their heroics in fighting Malenia.

Let Me Solo Her, also known by their online handle Klein Tsuboi, has become a legendary player among the Elden Ring community.

It became a meme seeing a barely-dressed man with a sword take on Malenia, the Blade of Miquella, arguably the toughest boss in the game. However, he stood at the gates waiting for any player who needed a hand.

Players stepped aside to make way for them, and in a show of skill and expertise they took her down with the bare minimum. As a result, Let Me Solo Her has taken down Malenia single-handedly more times than any other player — more than 2,000 times.

Bandai Namco has been watching from afar though, and has sent a gift to the Elden Ring legend to commemorate their impressive efforts.

The gift arrived in a custom box with a wooden carving of Malenia. They were also given a copy of the Elden Ring map and some sort of cloak. Bandai Namco also added in a personalized letter, congratulating them on all their efforts.

However, the main attraction has fans going crazy. Let Me Solo Her has now got a life size sword from Bandai Namco. The blade of the sword even has the quote “Rise, Tarnished” written across it.

Let Me Solo Her is still offering up help to any Elden Ring players who require it too.

He has become an icon figure in the Elden Ring community, and this recognition from Bandai Namco has further elevated their status in the community.