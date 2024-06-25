Elden Ring’s Let Me Solo Her has a new target in Messmer the Impaler

Elden RIng’s most famous player has shifted their focus towards the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC. Messmer, the Impaler is Let Me Solo Her’s latest victim.

Elden Ring’s Shadow of the Erdtree DLC hasn’t just shaken up the game with new bosses and weapon types, it’s shaken up the players. Let Me Solo Her is a Tarnished of great renown who rose to fame for their efforts in helping players conquer Malenia, Blade of Miquella.

Of course, with the release of Shadow of the Erdtree, most Elden Ring players are busy exploring the Land of Shadow and following in Miquella’s footsteps. This means there are fewer Tarnished looking for assistance with Malenia.

That doesn’t mean that Let Me Solo Her has been idle though. They’ve shifted their charitable efforts towards helping others with another child of Marika, Messmer, the Impaler.

FromSoftware People had been speculating that Messmer might be “the new Malenia” ahead of the DLC.

Over on Let Me Solo Her’s YouTube channel, they’ve been streaming their latest conquest over multiple days, giving the Tyrant of the Shadow of the Erdtree some sound beatings in most of their encounters.

Interestingly, Messmer only marks the halfway point of the DLC. Malenia on the other hand is an optional endgame boss in the base game that serves as its penultimate challenge.

We have to admit, we had been waiting to see Let Me Solo Her offer their services with Shadow of the Erdtree’s notoriously difficult final boss (which we won’t spoil here). They might also be due a name change given Messmer is most certainly a ‘him’ and that other boss is a ‘them’.

If you’re struggling with Messmer, the Impaler yourself, we do have a guide on how to take him down. No, summoning Let Me Solo Her is not one of the tips.