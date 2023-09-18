A goldfish is now an Elden Ring expert so the rest of us really have no excuse

Elden Ring has its newest legend and nobody was ready for it. Move over Let Me Solo Her, a goldfish named Tortellini has beaten multiple Elden Ring bosses.

Elden Ring is FromSoftware’s most-played title to date but don’t let that fool you, it’s still brimming with the developer’s trademarked difficulty. That difficulty has inspired numerous challenge runs from using dance-pads to voice controls.

All of them pale in comparison to this one though (sorry guys, you’re still super talented). YouTuber PointCrow has given a scrappy little goldfish that goes by Tortellini the ability to play Elden Ring, and he’s actually pretty good.

It’s not the first time we’ve seen Tortellini take on an Elden Ring boss with his attempts at Malenia being documented earlier this year. This time though, this gallant goldfish has taken on the likes of Margit and Grodrick the Grafted and won.

How does a goldfish play Elden Ring?

PointCrow uploaded a full video to his YouTube channel explaining how he was able to get a goldfish combat ready for Elden Ring. It’s actually a pretty genius bit of coding.

Tortellini’s movement is tracked by a webcam that has a grid overlaid with different buttons on a controller. When the furious fish swims through a certain part of the tank, the controller reads the input.

PointCrow’s strategy for the fights is pretty interesting too. Little Tortellini isn’t much for dodging so he’s loaded up with heavy armor for max protection. He’s outfitted with the Bloodhound’s Fang curved greatsword which has a dodge built into its Ash of War.

The bleed damage from the weapon gives the most bang for the goldfish’s random bucks meaning fewer hits are required for a victory. With this Arsenal, Tortellini managed to beat down both Margitt and Godrick pretty handily.

Not only did he manage those impressive feats, but he was eventually able to beat the first phase of Elden Ring’s most challenging boss; Malenia Blade of Miquella. Honestly, we’re just gonna give him the win there because that’s damn impressive for a goldfish.

Elden Ring has a DLC on the way. Not much is known about Shadow of the Erdtree but one thing is certain, there’ll be plenty of new fodder for the tyrannical Tortellini.