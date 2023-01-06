Twitch streamer beats Elden Ring’s Malenia on PC & PS5 at the same time with a dance pad

Terry is a South Korea based journalist who is currently on Dexerto's Australian team. He spends his spare time grinding competitive team games, and loves creating content for a wide variety of games, especially Wild Rift and League of Legends. You can contact Terry at terry.oh@dexerto.com.

A Twitch streamer managed to beat Elden Ring’s arguably hardest boss fight, Malenia, while playing on PC and PS5 simultaneously. To up the ante though, she used a Dance Dance Revolution dance pad to play on PC.

There’s hardly a better feeling in Elden Ring than taking down Malenia.

But for Twitch streamer ‘MissMikkaa’, there was an extra special meaning to her most recent clear of the tough boss.

After previously beating her with just one hand on her controller, she took up the challenge of handicapping herself even further, playing on two consoles at once while using a DDR dance pad to control one of her characters.

Article continues after ad

In the clip where she manages to achieve this near impossible achievement, her characters are shown dodge rolling around the boss. For a moment, both characters are in the final stage of the boss fight. She finished with her DDR pad first, before focusing on playing on controller.

“I have no stamina, what am I doing,” she states, before taking a deep breathe and focusing up. Her eyes are glued to the screen, as she sees victory within grasp. She slices away at her foe, who has only a sliver of health left.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

“Come on, bleed for me. Come on…. Yes!” she cheered, then letting out a gleeful laugh and falling to the floor. Her hands are shaking, and her happiness is quite palpable.

Article continues after ad

Her chat celebrated the moment with her, but also wondered what is next for the Twitch streamer who makes the impossible possible.

“3 screen run incoming,” one Reddit user joked.

In any other context, this would ridiculously impossible. But seeing as how she managed to beat the boss with one hand, and has two hands at her disposable alongside her feet as well by using the DDR dance pad, MissMikkaa seems like the only person in existence to ever be realistically considered for such a feat.

“Legitimately one of the most impressive gamers I’ve ever witnessed,” another praised.