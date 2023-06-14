LEGO 2K Goooal! could be a genuine EA Sports FC competitor

A rating for LEGO 2K Goooal! has surfaced via Korea’s Game Rating and Administration Committee, suggesting EA Sports FC won’t be the only football game on the market this year.

Over a year ago, VGC reported that 2K secured access to the LEGO license to produce a series of sports-based titles.

The publisher reportedly inked a deal with Sackboy: A Big Adventure developer Sumo Digital to work on the first of such projects – a soccer/football game.

2K hasn’t formally announced the game in question, but the recently released LEGO-branded driving game LEGO 2K Drive indicates there’s some truth to the year-old report. Now yet another piece of evidence has hit the web.

LEGO 2K Goooal! rating could arrive sometime soon

The Korean Game Rating and Administration Committee has rated LEGO 2K Goooal (via Gematsu), which indicates the sports title’s launch is imminent.

As of writing, 2K Games has yet to so much as tease the game. But with the Korean rating making the rounds, an official reveal could go live sooner rather than later.

A screenshot of the Game Rating and Administration Committee listing appears below, courtesy of Gematsu:

Should 2K’s LEGO-branded title hit store shelves this year, it’ll could provide a more laid-back alternative to EA Sports FC. Notably, the latter will likely launch sometime in late September.

In addition to LEGO 2K Drive and the supposed soccer/football game, 2K allegedly has a third LEGO sports game in the works. What it may involve remains to be seen, but it’s clear 2K plans for the future have been laid with colorful bricks aplenty.