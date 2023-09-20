IShowSpeed asks out “cute” female player he unpacked in EA FC 24 and she responds

Popular YouTuber IShowSpeed slid into the DMs of a female player he unpacked in EA FC 24 to get her phone number – and she even replied back.

IShowSpeed has been having quite an interesting time opening EA FC 24 packs, hoping to get top male players and fuming when he got women, instead.

After getting Hannah Blundell from Manchester United and being upset (much to the pro’s delight), he would go on to unpack yet another female player in the form of Sofie Svava.

This time, however, Speed decided to check the Real Madrid player out on Instagram and made a ploy to get her attention.

IShowSpeed slides into female player’s DMs after EA FC unpacking

After opening a pack with the football player, Speed seemed immediately attracted to her and voiced his interest with his viewers.

“Svava you fine as f**k,” he said. “Damn. They gotta chill on these packs.”

(segment begins at 22:30)

After pulling up her Instagram page, Speed began pondering if he should DM the Danish footballer.

“I’m gonna do it,” Speed decided before writing his message out loud. “Yo, I just pulled you in FIFA. You’re cute, can I get your number?”

Less than twenty minutes later, Svava saw the message and decided to hit the YouTuber up on his offer, replying to him live on stream.

“Sounds good,” she responded with the flexing emoji for good measure, much to Speed’s amazement.

It’ll be interesting to see if Speed and Svava end up meeting up or if she actually sends him her number, but the streamer could be the first person to ever get a date thanks to EA FC.

For more on EA FC 24, be sure to keep it locked to Dexerto as early access continues.