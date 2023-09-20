Manchester United star responds to iShowSpeed fury at packing her in EA FC 24

Hannah Blundell, the Manchester United women’s player who iShowSpeed was left baffled after packing in an EA SPORTS FC 24 stream, responded to the viral clip and his immense disappointment.

EA FC launched in early access on September 19, with players able to hop into the game and play their favorite modes, including Ultimate Team, opening packs and starting to build out their teams.

One new inclusion this year is women’s players including those from the Women’s Super League (England), Liga F (Spain), and Frauen Bundesliga (Germany) among others, who stole the show at this year’s Women’s World Cup.

This means a whole new meta could be forming as players like Sam Kerr, Alexia Putellas, Aitana Bonmatí, and Kadidiatou Diani all boast huge ratings.

Some people didn’t get the memo, however, and Speed was left seriously confused when he pulled the Manchester United left-back while opening packs.

You can clearly see Speed getting his hopes up as the player’s details are fully revealed, evidently believing he was about to pull Luke Shaw from the pack — but his face dropped when Blundell was revealed.

“What the f**k?!” he exclaimed. “Is that a girl?”

It didn’t take long for the clip to start doing the rounds and, eventually, Blundell saw it herself — and didn’t seem to mind at all, laughing at the clip and joking that she had “made it.”

Blundell is a gamer and somewhat of a streamer herself, with her own Twitch channel, regularly playing Call of Duty battle royale hit Warzone and interacting with Warzone pros & streamers.

Who knows — there could be a Hannah Blundell x iShowSpeed collab in the future.