EA FC 24 ICON loan objectives: How to get Ronaldinho, Thierry Henry, more for free

EA FC 24 released a quick and simple method to add ICONS to your Ultimate Team. Here is everything you need to know about the Swoosh Classics objective.

Instead of the Ones To Watch Promo, EA changed up its pre-season campaign in EA FC 24 by introducing Nike Mad Ready. When Ultimate Edition users log in seven days before everyone else, they receive one of five possible Mad Ready promo cards.

Players must then complete objectives with that player in their squad to unlock rewards, such as a Jumbo Premium Gold Pack and 81+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack. Upon completing every challenge, players receive the opportunity to add a Nike Mad Ready player of their choosing to their Ultimate Team for an additional 24 matches.

Whether you have yet to complete the first set of challenges or awaiting something new, EA unveiled new objectives for Nike Mad Ready with must-have rewards.

EA Sports Zidane is one of the best ICONs in FC 24.

How to unlock Ronaldinho and more in EA FC 24

On September 25, EA added Swoosh Classic, an objective featuring loan Paul Scholes, Thierry Henry, Roberto Carlos, and Ronaldinho as rewards.

Here is everything you need to know about adding these ICONs to your starting 11.

OBJECTIVE REWARD Win 1 match in any Ultimate Team game mode with at least 1 Nike Mad Ready player in your starting 11 Paul Scholes Base ICON loan (11 matches) Win 3 matches in any Ultimate Team game mode with an English player in your starting 11 Premium Gold Pack Score 10 goals in any Ultimate Team game mode with a French player in your starting 11 Thierry Henry Base ICON loan

(11 matches) Win 6 matches in any Ultimate Team game mode with a Brazilian player in your starting 11 Roberto Carlos Base ICON loan (11 matches) Complete all four objectives Ronaldinho Base ICON loan

(11 matches)

That is everything we know about Swoosh Classics. For more, check out the rest of our EA FC 24 coverage.