EA FC 24 beta launch starts with confusion as codes load PGA instead

EA FC 24’s beta launch has kicked off with some confusion as select early access codes have led players to a PGA Tour game instead.

EA FC 24’s release is one of the year’s most hotly anticipated titles as the inaugural installment of the EA FC series since the end of the publisher’s partnership with FIFA.

And with the immense, hype many players who received closed beta codes were excited to download the game and try it out as early as possible.

Unfortunately, some players have found themselves downloading a completely different game.

The closed beta period is slated to kick off for Playstation and Xbox players on August 10. However, upon entering their unique codes, some players were immediately hit with a screen asking to confirm a download for what appeared to be a PGA Tour game instead.

At least, the cover art for the download on currently Xbox shows a PGA game for some gamers. Meanwhile, the title of the game is “LoremIpsum 42 XSX”. As you might expect, many players were quite confused which they voiced on social media and the EA forums as well.

The EA General Questions site and Twitter were immediately hit with a flood of questions surrounding the confusing store listing that appeared on their screens. Some asked the EA Live Chat support to varying degrees of success.

Some support staff were unaware of beta codes already being distributed, meanwhile, other players have reported that the support staff said it was just a placeholder, and that when fully downloaded, it will install EA FC 24 as intended.

Lorem ipsum is a standard placeholder text, and many players who downloaded the initial PGA game reported that it does indeed install EA FC 24.

EA has not publicly addressed the issue at the time of writing, however, if you have been hit with the glitch you can install it nonetheless, and it should download your closed beta of EA FC 24.