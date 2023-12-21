Disney Dreamlight Valley players slam Scramblecoin nerf in hotfix

The popular board game Scramblecoin was introduced in the recent major Disney Dreamlight Valley update, which saw the game leave early access and add its first expansion. However, now a hotfix has nerfed the board game, leaving players baffled.

At its core, Disney Dreamlight Valley is an adorable cozy game filled with lovable Disney characters, plenty of quests, and some fantastic puzzles. Naturally, due to its simplistic nature, the puzzles and quests are usually pretty easy, and whenever there’s a challenge, there’s usually a handy guide for it somewhere.

Article continues after ad

Many puzzle lovers were thrilled when Gameloft introduced the challenging board game Scramblecoin, with tons praising its tricky levels and replayability. However, in a recent hotfix, it seems the game has seen a major nerf, and fans are far from happy.

Article continues after ad

Disney Dreamlight Valley players call for change to Scramblecoin nerf

Sharing their frustrations on Reddit, one Disney Dreamlight Valley user highlighted: “I’m so sad they made [Scramblecoin] so much easier. It was such a fun challenge but I just played since the hotfix today and easily beat every level character. Am I the only one who liked the challenge before?”

Article continues after ad

Any player who’s tried out Scramblecoin will know how challenging it can be, with key tactics often taking the forefront. However, it seems not all players are thrilled that it’s been nerfed, and many feel that the changes were rather unnecessary.

“I feel the same” explained one user who went on to say: “I was playing against Rapunzel earlier and she missed an easily-reached gold coin that had me like…what the heck?”

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Others felt equally as confused, with one highlighting how they “liked the challenges better too, I’m kind of bummed.”

However, while many expressed their disappointment, others were quick to remind other fans that “there are kids playing. And, people like me, who play this game for the no stress. I tried this at the beginning, kept losing, gave up. I had chalked it up to never being able to finish this quest.” This sentiment was echoed among many of the community, with plenty finding it too hard.

Article continues after ad

“Man, I might actually be able to beat Mickey now! I suck at this game and want to at least finish the quest” explained one user, clearly tired of its challenging nature.

Article continues after ad

Whether you find the game tough or simple, it seems these changes are here to stay, luckily there are still plenty of characters that pose a challenge in Scramblecoin.