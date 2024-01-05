Disney Dreamlight Valley players have had enough of “tedious” Star Paths

Disney Dreamlight Valley fans are over the “tedious” Star Paths and are now calling out for Gameloft to make some major changes in 2024.

Star Paths are integral to Disney Dreamlight Valley. They’re essentially the game’s battle passes, aiming to keep fans engaged in the various activities throughout the cozy game. After all, without the quests to complete, Valleys to decorate, or friends to make, many can be left feeling a little lost.

However, after over a year of content, it’s clear Disney Dreamlight Valley fans have had enough of the way Star Paths are designed with many now calling them “tedious” and claiming they’re “getting really burned out” by the previously popular feature.

Disney Dreamlight Valley fans call for change to Star Paths

Sharing their thoughts on Reddit, one user asked the community: “Does anyone else no longer enjoy these Star Paths at all?”

They went on to explain how the pressure of trying to grab all the decor they want in the time limit was pretty stressful, especially given the fact that you can’t get the rewards when the Star Path expires. “Am I the only one?” they asked, posing the suggestion that they “really don’t see a need for them to even have a Star Path at this point. Everything is such a grind.”

While many fans agreed with the player, others took to the comments to express their frustrations regarding the rewards.

“The poor quality motifs are a problem. I’d rather have fewer items than wasting it on them,” said one fan, while another echoed their annoyance: “I don’t even mind the tasks, as tedious as some of them are. it just doesn’t feel worth it for like 3 cute decor items and 100 motifs I’ll never use.”

Others highlighted their issues with the “repetitive tasks,” explaining how certain mining or fishing tasks can often take much longer than fans care to commit.

While many are currently finding the Star Path pretty frustrating or tedious, it is worth noting that there’s a survey you can fill out, which contains both feedback on these features and a few teasers for upcoming themes and other content.