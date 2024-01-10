Disney Dreamlight Valley players demand major change to Scrooge’s shop

Disney Dreamlight Valley players are demanding Gameloft makes a major change to Scrooge’s shop soon, with many turning away from the game due to its repetitiveness.

From the moment Disney Dreamlight Valley was released, one element became controversial – Scrooge’s shop. Its less-than-ideal cycle of furniture and clothes left fans pretty frustrated, with many looking to decorate their Valleys with colorful and unique items, not with various L-shaped sofas and simple double beds.

However, after a year of frustration, many are almost turning to boycott the game until it’s sorted, with some wondering what the point of the game is if you can’t decorate your Valley after all your hard work completing quests and grinding for materials.

Disney Dreamlight Valley fans are threatening to leave game if shop isn’t fixed

Sharing their frustration on Reddit, one user highlighted: “Scrooge’s shop constant disappointment is wearing thin, beginning to feel negative about the game.” This sentiment has been echoed across the community for months, but many, the poster included, are reaching their breaking point.

“I’ve given up on decorating for this very reason and have started shopping for new games” explained one user, who’s clearly surpassed the point of frustration and is beginning to give up on the game entirely.

Other players took to the comments to agree with the poster, noting “Couldn’t have said it better myself” while another said, “I 100% agree. My favorite, and the first thing I always do, is check the shop. But I’m lucky if I find one thing a day I want. A pretty big part of the game is supposed to be decorating your island. So I don’t get why they don’t give us stuff to do so.”

Thankfully, with the first major expansion came multiplayer, which brought the ability to visit other players’ Valley and therefore other shops. Many fans were happy with this development, highlighting how it’s a key way to get other items, but were still quick to slam their own store’s contents.

With each update comes new furniture, clothes, and other items, so it’s entirely likely that the store will soon become less repetitive, but it’s clear Disney Dreamlight Valley fans are looking for a major change to the key feature.