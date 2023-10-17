Disney Dreamlight Valley players have had enough of Scrooge’s Store

Disney Dreamlight Valley players have had enough of the complexity behind Scrooge’s Store, with many demanding changes in future updates.

Acting as the primary location to gather new clothes and furniture, Scrooge’s Store has been a hotly contested issue for Disney Dreamlight Valley since it came out. Many players love the idea of being able to purchase items for their homes or their characters — as well as interacting with Scrooge McDuck.

However, it’s hard to ignore the frustrations of the community, with many wanting some major changes to come in the upcoming Disney Dreamlight Valley updates.

Article continues after ad

Disney Dreamlight Valley fans call for major change to Scrooge’s Store

Disney / Gameloft

Sharing their opinion on Reddit, one user highlighted how they “hate Scrooge’s Store” going on to explain that: “It’s literally the worst part of this game. I’ve been playing for almost a year and only have 792 of the 1627 furniture items. Yet every day when I check the store I only find 1 or 2 new items I don’t already own and all my night thorn chests only give me coins and not furniture pouches. At this rate I will have to play every single day for 400+ days to get every item. Why do they make things so difficult and frustrating?!”

Article continues after ad

It seems the opinion was echoed among the rest of the community, with hundreds taking to the comments to share their frustrations.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

One user shared their idea to better the Store, explaining: “The basic items like couches, beds, and cabinets should only be available through Scrooge’s catalog (when you order from him) and shouldn’t show up in the shop itself. That would help free up space for the more unique items.”

“I don’t understand why the furniture can’t function the same way as the clothing” stated one user. They went on to explain that it should work so “once we have it then it doesn’t appear in the shop again… I simply just want everything already, and it shouldn’t be this difficult to obtain items in a ‘cozy’ game.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Others posed similar frustrations and suggested another way Gameloft could fix this issue: “I wouldn’t mind it that much if we had alternate ways of unlocking furniture. In animal crossing for example you can shake trees, get gifts in return for gifts you give out, plus a bunch of “random” events like being invited to villagers’ house and getting to pick an item, the little ghost event thing, Red showing up etc.. We need more than a shop and the chests that usually just give out coins.”

Frustrations regarding Scrooge’s Store are nothing new for Disney Dreamlight Valley and Gameloft did respond in previous updates, adding markers to show whether you already own the item or not. However, it seems more alterations may be needed to keep the community happy.

Article continues after ad