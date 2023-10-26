Disney Dreamlight Valley players are refusing to use one companion

Disney Dreamlight Valley players are coming together to share how bad they feel using one adorable companion, with many outright refusing to equip them.

At its core, Disney Dreamlight Valley is an adorable cozy game, where there aren’t too many negative things that happen in the story, aside from a few quests in The Forgotten. However, there can still be some rather negative elements of the game, with many players choosing to avoid one companion altogether.

This isn’t to say they’re a negative companion, in fact, they’re extremely adorable. Only, the community just feels terrible for equipping them, with many refusing to force the animal to accompany them across the Valley.

Disney Dreamlight Valley fans feel bad using sea turtle companions

Disney / Gameloft

Sharing their hesitation on the Dreamlight Valley Reddit, one user explained how they “don’t use the sea turtles as companions because it makes me feel bad.”

They went on to explain how they “feel bad making them run all over the valley with me on their little flippers.”

When equipped, the little turtles seem pretty happy to be joining you, but it’s clear many other members of the community felt the same way.

Many took to the comments to express their similar thoughts, with plenty stating how they don’t like to equip them because “thinking about their poor lil bellies scraping over the ice in the frozen biome makes me too sad.”

However, others were quick to highlight that it’s likely the turtles love it, showcasing how they “have pet turtles & let me tell you, those suckers LOVE to run around.”

Some even made references to Moana, where young Moana helps a sea turtle who’s struggling to traverse the sand and get to the safety of the sea. Understandably, many are hesitant – it is the Disney way after all, to protect the animal and make sure they don’t struggle, and if real-life turtles are anything to go by, they love it.