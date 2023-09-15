Surprise Diablo 4 September 14 update boosts EXP and fixes Seeds of Hatred

Diablo 4’s development team just dropped a surprise hotfix that gives with one hand and takes with the other. Buffs to EXP gains in higher World Tiers are watered down by a nerf to broken Seeds of Hatred gains.

Diablo 4’s Season of the Malignant is two-thirds of the way through its run. Despite a rocky start thanks to a poorly received opening patch, some course corrections have taken place.

The recent Patch 1.1.4 fixed more bugs and gave a major buff to Urn of Aggression rewards. Though these small changes haven’t stopped players from suggesting a massive overhaul for the impending Diablo 4 Season of Blood.

While Diablo 4’s September 14 hotfix published to Blizzard’s blog brings very few changes to the game, they are significant. A major buff to EXP in later World Tiers is a welcome improvement but it does come at the cost of a Seeds of Hatred exploit.

Blizzard Entertainment Fields of Hatred are about to get a bit more barren.

Diablo 4 September 14 Hotfix notes

The changes to Diablo 4 per the September 14 update are as follows:

Experience gains for killing monsters has been increased in World Tiers 3 & 4 World Tier 3: Experience gain increased by 5% World Tier 4: Experience gain increased by 15%



Bug fixes:

Fixed an issue where Seeds of Hatred could be acquired at an excessive rate in certain scenarios.

More EXP for monster kills in later World Tiers is a massive plus to players on the grind. It might even make Diablo 4’s Nightmare Dungeons more appealing after a mathematically-minded fan proved the redundancy of the higher tiers.

Blizzard Entertainment Nobody ever said no to more EXP.

That’s the entirety of Diablo 4’s September 14 update. While it’s not a lengthy Hotfix, it should improve the game’s playability somewhat for those still grinding.

If you’re after more on Diablo 4 and want to improve your efficiency, check out Dexerto’s list of guides for the game.

