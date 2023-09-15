Surprise Diablo 4 September 14 update boosts EXP and fixes Seeds of Hatred
Diablo 4’s development team just dropped a surprise hotfix that gives with one hand and takes with the other. Buffs to EXP gains in higher World Tiers are watered down by a nerf to broken Seeds of Hatred gains.
Diablo 4’s Season of the Malignant is two-thirds of the way through its run. Despite a rocky start thanks to a poorly received opening patch, some course corrections have taken place.
The recent Patch 1.1.4 fixed more bugs and gave a major buff to Urn of Aggression rewards. Though these small changes haven’t stopped players from suggesting a massive overhaul for the impending Diablo 4 Season of Blood.
While Diablo 4’s September 14 hotfix published to Blizzard’s blog brings very few changes to the game, they are significant. A major buff to EXP in later World Tiers is a welcome improvement but it does come at the cost of a Seeds of Hatred exploit.
Diablo 4 September 14 Hotfix notes
The changes to Diablo 4 per the September 14 update are as follows:
Game updates:
- Experience gains for killing monsters has been increased in World Tiers 3 & 4
- World Tier 3: Experience gain increased by 5%
- World Tier 4: Experience gain increased by 15%
Bug fixes:
- Fixed an issue where Seeds of Hatred could be acquired at an excessive rate in certain scenarios.
More EXP for monster kills in later World Tiers is a massive plus to players on the grind. It might even make Diablo 4’s Nightmare Dungeons more appealing after a mathematically-minded fan proved the redundancy of the higher tiers.
That’s the entirety of Diablo 4’s September 14 update. While it’s not a lengthy Hotfix, it should improve the game’s playability somewhat for those still grinding.
If you’re after more on Diablo 4 and want to improve your efficiency, check out Dexerto’s list of guides for the game.
Diablo 4 Review | Diablo 4: Best way to make money | Diablo 4: Fastest ways to get XP & level up | How to Transmog gear in Diablo 4: Armor, weapons & more | Does Diablo 4 feature followers or mercenaries to hire? | Diablo 4 couch co-op explained: | When is Diablo 4 Season 1? Possible start date, theme, & rewards | How to play Diablo 4 Early Access: Dates, times & how to preload | What is Diablo 4 Hardcore mode? | How to get a mount in Diablo 4 | Diablo 4: How to upgrade your healing potion | How to swap weapons in Diablo 4 | Diablo 4: World Tiers explained | How to use emotes in Diablo 4