Diablo Immortal pre-register for iOS & Android: How to pre-order & get free gear

As the shadows retreat around Blizzard’s highly anticipated mobile title, Diablo Immortal, players can pre-register to play the game and pick up the awesome Horadrim Cosmetic Set; and it’s all absolutely free.

With Blizzard slowly starting to draw back the curtains on Diablo Immortal, the classic franchise’s first-ever mobile adventure, players are finally catching a glimpse of what they can expect going into this all-new chapter of Sanctuary’s hellish history.

Following a leak revealing a possible release date for Diablo’s mobile debut, the devs are ramping up the hype by allowing players to pre-register across iOS, Android, and Google Play. The best part is, there’s a free armor skin set up for grabs, too, but there are a few prerequisites we’ll need to complete first.

So, without further ado, here’s how to pre-register to play Diablo Immortal and, more importantly, how to score the stunning Horadrim Cosmetic Set.

How to pre-register for Diablo Immortal on iOS & Android

Thankfully signing your soul away to the Diablo Immortal Gods is a relatively easy task; if not slightly dangerous (and we’re not liable for any loss of limb or damage caused).

In order to pre-register for Diablo Immortal on iOS and Android:

Visit the Diablo Immortal pre-register website Click ‘pre-register’ Sign in with your Battle.net account Voila! You’ve signed up to play Diablo Immortal! From here, you can ‘pre-order’ the game on Apple iOS, Google Play, and Android: Apple

Android/Google Play

How to unlock free Horadrim Cosmetic set

It turns out signing your soul away does have some benefits, though, as pre-registering for the game will allow you to unlock the spectacular Horadrim Cosmetic Set, an exclusive skin that will only be available to those who sign up early (see the video below).

Decking your character out in golden armor characterized by leather inlays and creepy face masks, this set is inspired by “the Brotherhood of the Horadrim, an ancient collective of mages and wizards selected by archangel Tyrael. Forged in light for only the most devout adventurers, the set morphs to its wearer’s martial expertise, creating a distinctive look for each class.”

There are a few prerequisites that you’ll need to know, though:

The Cosmetic set will only be released if at least 30 million players pre-order/pre-register to download Diablo Immortal.

players pre-order/pre-register to download Diablo Immortal. You will have to play through the tutorial within the first 30 days of launch in order to claim it.

So that’s how to pre-register for Diablo Immortal and, in turn, help your allies make the Horadrim Cosmetic Set become a reality.

