Diablo Immortal release date apparently leaked on Apple Store

The release date for Diablo Immortal has apparently been leaked on the Apple App Store.

Close to four years after Diablo immortal was infamously announced at BlizzCon 2018, we finally have a potential release date for the mobile game.

According to a leak from Apple’s App Store, Diablo Immortal is “expected” to release on June 30, 2022. Expected is the keyword here, since Blizzard has told us the game should be coming in Q2 2022.

June 30 is the last day of Q2, and as such could just be a placeholder.

This article is currently being updated…