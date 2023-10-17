Diablo 4: How to redeem The Butcher’s Meat Hook reward from Warzone

Call of Duty: Warzone’s Haunting event crossover with Diablo will allow Diablo 4 players to redeem the Butcher’s Meat Hook in-game – here’s how.

This year’s Haunting festivities in Call of Duty: Warzone have officially kicked off, inviting users to take part in several modes inspired by the spooky season.

Operation Nightmare counts as one such mode, with Diablo 4’s Butcher mini-boss starring as the main attraction. Those who find the hulking monstrosity roaming across Al Mazrah and Vondead are welcome to take him on in a battle to the death.

Coming out victorious will reward players with a special prize that can only be redeemed in D4 – The Butcher’s Meat Hook.

Here’s how to unlock Butcher’s Meat Hook for Diablo 4

To access the weapon in question, players must first find and slay The Butcher in Warzone’s Season 6 Haunting event. Hunting him down should prove simple enough. Users need only to access the portal to his lair, then take him down in the Al Mazrah or Vondead map.

According to Activision, once the Butcher’s slain, the reward will appear in the user’s Battle.net account. As such, players need to ensure their Battle.net and Activison accounts are linked by visiting ‘Profile‘ on CoD’s official website. (It could take upwards of four days for the rewards to appear.)

For anyone who kills the Butcher prior to linking their accounts – there’s no cause for concern. The reward should still show up once the linking process is complete.

Either way, connected accounts and a dead Butcher are required before the Haunting ends on November 6 for the Meat Hook reward to unlock in Diablo 4’s Wardrobe. Since it’s a transmog, D4 fans should have a Scythe equipped to view the Meat Hook in all its glory.