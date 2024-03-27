GamingDiablo

Diablo 4’s Mother’s Blessing pairs with Urn of Aggression for bonus XP

Brianna Reeves
diablo 4 urn of aggressionBlizzard Entertainment

Diablo 4’s Mother’s Blessing event has returned for a limited time, pairing well with Urn of Aggression bonus XP gains.

Blizzard redeployed Mother’s Blessing for Diablo 4 on Tuesday, March 26. The limited-time event will last through Tuesday, April 2, allowing players to earn 35 percent bonus gold and XP for a full week.

Lilith’s blessing on Sanctuary has no constraints barring its period of availability. As such, the gold and XP bonuses apply to every World Tier, as well as the Season and Eternal Realms.

Diablo 4’s latest bonus possibilities don’t end there, though, thanks to similar boosts that stack XP rewards, specifically.

For instance, Diablo 4 players can put the Urn of Aggression to good use during Mother’s Blessing since it stacks with the limited event. This pairing means users will get to multiply the XP gains they receive when slaying monsters across Sanctuary.

Benefiting from the Urn of Aggression requires players to unlock the bonus with Smoldering Ashes in the Season Blessing.

Once accessed, the Urn of Aggression will apply a boost in XP earned from monster kills at a rate of 3 percent per rank. With that in mind, taking advantage of the Urn during the weeklong Mother’s Blessing event should help those still trying to power through Diablo 4’s current Battle Pass.

The new Mother’s Blessing event is slated to end on Tuesday, April 2.

