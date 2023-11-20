Diablo 4 promises “Blessings Aplenty” with week of bonus gold & XP boosts

Mother’s Blessing has returned to Sanctuary, providing Diablo 4 players with bonus XP and gold boosts for the next week.

Blizzard Entertainment previously hosted a Mother’s Blessing Weekend for Diablo 4 in early September. The event only lasted for a handful of days but rewarded players with gold and XP at an increased rate of 25 percent.

Fortunately, everyone was able to take advantage of these gains, since Mother’s Blessing functioned across all World Tiers. The Seasonal and Eternal Realms similarly received the boon.

Article continues after ad

Now Blizzard is bringing the event back for a limited time, though the gold and XP gains will stick around for a little while longer this time around.

Article continues after ad

Mother’s Blessing returns to Diablo 4 with XP and gold bonuses

“Blessings aplenty” have just hit Sanctuary, allowing Diablo 4 users to earn XP and gold at a 35 percent increased rate. The new Mother’s Blessing is already live across all platforms, scheduled to last from November 20 at 10:00 AM PST through November 27 at 10:00 AM PST.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

As with the September event, players can expect Lilith to bless every one of her children, meaning the bonus applies to the Seasonal Realm, Eternal Realms, and all World Tiers.

Article continues after ad

Better still, the bonus stacks with Elixirs and the Urn of Experience, so players should have no problem maximizing their experience gains for the next seven days.

Article continues after ad

Blizzard Entertainment

Diablo 4 fans who want to keep track of the gold and XP bonus can find a new in-game icon situated next to the potion count, which should display the increased rate.

Such a boon comes at the perfect time, too. As of writing, those who’ve yet to purchase the game can take advantage of Diablo 4’s Black Friday deals. Meanwhile, longtime players knee-deep in Season 2 content will be happy to receive the XP and gold gains.