Diablo 4 patch notes: Rogue & Sorcerer classes nerfed in day one hotfix

Blizzard Entertainment launched a day one hotfix for Diablo 4 that’s already nerfed the Rogue and Sorcerer classes.

Diablo 4’s wider release won’t drop for a few more days, but those who pre-ordered the Digital Deluxe or Ultimate Edition can currently dive into early access.

As such, the crew at Blizzard is already rolling out fixes for the role-playing title, complete with adjustments targeting specific classes, items, and more.

Players who plan on sinking their time into the Rogue or Sorcerer classes will especially want to read through the patch notes for Hotfix 1.0.2

Article continues after ad

Diablo 4 patch notes: Rogue & Sorcerer already nerfed

On June 2, Blizzard deployed a server-side hotfix for the newest Diablo title. Changes to the skills assigned to Diablo 4’s Rogue and Sorcerer classes serve as the hotfix’s key points of interest.

The full patch notes for Hotfix 1.0.2 read as follows:

Sorcerer – Class Specialization

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Flame Shield Enchantment When Flame Shield is initially equipped into an Enchantment slot, it’s placed on full cooldown.



Rogue – Class Specialization

Inner Sight After Inner Sight’s unlimited Energy expires, there will be a 4-second delay before another enemy becomes marked.



Items

Shout Skill Cooldown Reduction This affix will no longer appear on items.



Miscellaneous

Monster health values have been increased in later World Tiers.

Blizzard Diablo 4 Sorcerer class

That the Rogue and Sorcerer classes have been nerfed isn’t the only noteworthy change in Diablo 4’s patch notes.

Increased enemy health values indicate the endgame will be tougher compared to its pre-patch state. Some players may have bigger fish to fry, however, given that a few server issues have cropped up here and there.