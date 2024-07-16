Diablo 4 players aren’t ready to say goodbye to Season 4’s Profane Mindcage and have petitioned Blizzard to keep it around.

Diablo 4 Season 4 completely reworked the game’s itemization and crafting mechanics from the ground up. These changes revitalized the game and were generally well-received and the good news is, most of them are sticking around beyond Season 4.

One of the most popular changes to Diablo 4 that came during Season 4 was a rework to Helltides. Their earlier availability made leveling up significantly easier and allowed access to better loot in the early game.

Article continues after ad

One of the new additions to Helltides was the Profane Mindcage Elixir which increases the drop rate of Aberrant Cinders in Helltides but also makes enemies more powerful. With Diablo 4 Season 5 right around the corner, players on the Diablo 4 Subreddit are pleading with Blizzard to keep the mechanic in the game.

“Profane Mindcage makes Helltides more challenging and rewarding for those that have maxed builds and want a bit of a little challenge to spice things up.” a Diablo 4 player explained in their post. “Do not take away what makes the game fun.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Ordinarily in Helltides, enemies that spawn are three levels higher than the player which is already somewhat challenging but the extra seven provided by Profane Mindcage ups that tremendously. Players are even requesting that the Elixir be made stackable to push levels higher which would make practicing for the Artificer’s Pit in Helltides an option.

It’s not just Season 4’s Profane Mindcage that players want to stick around, however. “To be honest all the seasonal elixirs need to stay, holy bolts and the momentum elixir are just so good and make the game more fun,” one player put forward. “I actually want to use them over, say, the iron skin ones which are redundant now we know the armor cap is so low.”

Article continues after ad

Blizzard has previously stated that seasonal mechanics that players enjoy may be permanently implemented in the game. This season’s Helltide changes were inspired by the tremendously well-received Blood Harvests of Season 2 so it’s entirely possible that Profane Mindcages could return following Season 4.