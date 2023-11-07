Diablo 4 player creates helpful cheat sheet for Season 2 bosses

A Diablo 4 player designed a cheat sheet for Season 2 bosses that shows their locations, levels, and other bits of information.

Diablo 4 Season of Blood invites players to take the fight to five different boss characters – Grigoire, Echo of Varshan, The Beast in the Ice, Dark Master, and Echo of Duriel.

Of course, defeating bosses opens the door to new loot, which players across all classes should want to take advantage of. However, finding the location of all five may prove difficult for some.

Article continues after ad

One player has done their fellow adventurers a great service by building a cheat sheet, filled with a few necessary details about each Season 2 boss.

Article continues after ad

Diablo 4 fan drafts handy cheat sheet for the bosses in Season 2

Redditor starwsh101 recently shared a cheat sheet on the Diablo subreddit that walks players through a few basic details about every Season of Blood boss character.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

The sheet comes in the form of five colored boxes dedicated to each boss. Notably, every box shows an image of the menacing foe, their level, a screenshot of their location on the map, pictures of the materials needed, and pictures of the materials that should drop.

Article continues after ad

Several people who responded to the thread expressed their thanks. One such comment reads, “For someone who hasn’t done a boss yet, I love this. Thanks!” Someone else said in a similar reply, “This is awesome… I always get confused on who needs [what]. This is a great reference, thanks.”

Article continues after ad

But other Diablo 4 players do wish the Season 2 cheat sheet for bosses included a bit more information. Said one user, “You should add the unique drops for each boss.” Another person added, “And add where to find the items to summon the boss.”

Article continues after ad

Naturally, several people chimed in with these additions on their own, effectively turning this entire thread into one big Season 2 cheat sheet for players to reference at leisure.