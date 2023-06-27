Diablo 4 players think party finder could fix “boring” level 70+ endgame

Diablo 4 players want Blizzard Entertainment developers to introduce a party finder that could make level 70+ feel less “boring.”

Reaching level 70 counts among the most noteworthy achievements in Diablo 4. It’s at this level that the game recommends players kick off World Tier 3‘s Fallen Temple Capstone Dungeon, which unlocks World Tier 4 upon completion.

Not everyone is happy with the state of things in World Tier 4, however, as the endless grind for better loot can become a bit stale.

Interestingly, a Reddit user has pitched an idea for how Blizzard could liven up the endgame by introducing one new feature.

Diablo 4 fans think party finder could liven up level 70+ gameplay

“Not having a party finder is a mistake and makes lvl 70+ boring,” reads the caption of a Reddit post from user craz93. The Redditor goes on to say that adding a “random dungeon party finder” would make the endgame more fun.

As things currently stand, the user continues, playing above level 70 is “boring” because there’s no real incentive to keep going.

Based on replies to the thread, many players tend to agree with the original poster. One user chimed in with the following comment, “It plays like a single-player game, but needs to be online to play, but with no real avenues to play with other people.”

Said someone else of the Diablo 4 party finder idea, “Yep, it should be available either at the entrance to each dungeon or regionally at the main city. You know it’s bad when Warframe has better social features.”

This counts as but another addition to a long list of user requests for the newly released Diablo entry. For one, players hope Blizzard eventually introduces the ability to save character builds. Recent Reddit posts note that the community also wouldn’t mind it if developers nerfed crowd-control effects.