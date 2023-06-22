Diablo 4 players desperate for ability to finally save character builds

Class builds in Diablo 4 are a big topic of conversation in the community. Players of Blizzard’s newest RPG feel that build creation could do with a significant update to make it more efficient.

As with every game in the franchise, Diablo 4 players have already had a ton of fun putting together OP builds. From leading undead Necromancer armies to slaughtering enemies as a brutal Barbarian, there are many different ways to approach the action-adventure looter.

Some players are finding it tricky and troublesome to mess around with builds though. Diablo 4 doesn’t allow players to save builds or create templates. Not only is this seen as a massive downside, but fans of the game even claim that it’s “time consuming” and “way too punishing to easily swap builds.”

Diablo 4 builds need to be savable

Reddit user KainLTD has put out a simple request to Blizzard Entertainment: “Please let us save builds.” They explained in great detail how detrimental it is that players can’t do this already.

“I’m level 80 and want to test out some builds, but it’s so time-consuming and therefore feels way too punishing to easily swap builds.” They continued: “Missing this function adds a huge layer of frustration and therefore stops fun when you have to spend time on clicking icons instead of killing demons.”

As has been the case with many community requests as of late, Diablo 4 players fervently agreed with the OP’s suggestion.

“If I just got a refund all Paragon points button I could wait for everything else. But clicking for 5 straight minutes f*cking sucks,” commented one player, whereas another replied: “Yeah, I really want to experiment but just thinking about having to redo my entire build when it doesn’t work out makes me not bother. We need a template feature that lets us save and easily change Paragon and skill points.”

The OP asked that fellow Reddit users upvote the post for visibility, and with 6K upvotes and counting, there’s every chance it will catch the attention of Blizzard.

