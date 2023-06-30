Diablo 4 players furious as delay bug ruins games: “I f*cking hate it”

In a real-time game such as Diablo 4 where even the slightest mistake can result in death, it makes the ongoing button delay issue a serious problem for players – and they’re understandably frustrated.

As we’ve seen in the past, a tiny bit of lag is enough to end a Hardcore run. Diablo 4 is all about precision, especially when it comes to staving off a large horde of enemies. It’s hard enough trying to create and maintain the perfect build without other variables interfering.

One such factor is a common button delay bug that fans of the game are experiencing on a daily basis. The Diablo 4 community has resoundingly reaffirmed the fact that the RPG’s gameplay is being hurt by it. Not only that, but it’s ruining the entertainment for many with players unable to execute the commands they want to.

Diablo 4 button delay bug is “infuriating”

“I f*cking hate it and I’ve noticed this since beta on all platforms,” one furious player commented on a Diablo 4 Reddit post. The thread in question mentioned the name of the problem almost immediately – “Button Delay.”

The OP explained: “Someone else posted it a little while ago, but I’m on PS5, and ever since the most recent update I’ve encountered a TON of button delay. I’m on a Sorc, and whenever I try to teleport, use frost nova or ice shards, I’ll press the button and NOTHING happens. I have to press the button 2-3 times for it to register. I thought it was my controllers at first, so I went out and bought another controller this morning and same issues.”

The issue certainly seems to transcend PlayStation as the OP added: “My buddy’s on Xbox and he’s having it as well,” and one of the many comments said: “Happens to me on PC as well. I had this before the patch too.”

Other PC players are in the same boat too: “This happens to be on PC constantly and it’s so infuriating. Happens on every class I’ve played,” offered another clearly exasperated user.

Multiple comments all explained how the problem is constant and happening across all platforms. The recent 1.0.3 update has been praised for its positive changes. So, we’ll have to see if Blizzard addresses the button delay bug, along with complaints about Uniques.