Diablo 4 players plead with devs to fix “ridiculous” Uniques issue

Diablo 4 presents players with Unique items which are very scarce and notoriously difficult to come across. Some are more special than others, but players in possession of them feel they’re missing one obvious quality to improve their aura.

Throughout the course of Diablo 4, one of the core gameplay loops is looting: Killing monsters, finding treasure, and equipping new gear. Legendaries are the goal for most players as they represent some of the most powerful gear in the game – along with Uniques.

Article continues after ad

Even more sacred and sought-after, Uniques are the final level above Legendaries, and coming across one is a rarity, to say the least. Many Diablo 4 players have still been able to obtain such luxuries, though the community is unhappy with one key aspect of them.

Diablo 4 Uniques are “hard to see”

“Why are Uniques so uniquely hard to see?” asked Diablo 4 subreddit user Ozryela. To expand on their point even further, they showed a picture highlighting the lack of clarity between a normal Legendary and a Unique item.

Article continues after ad

The only significant difference between the Unique garment and traditional Legendaries is the slightly more refined and artistic border, along with a twinge in the background color.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

The OP gave their justification for needing changes: “Finished a dungeon, teleported to town, looked at my inventory, thought “Huh, I swear I saw a Unique drop”. Went back, looked for it for a while, looked at my inventory again, finally managed to find it. C’mon Blizzard. Make those Uniques stand out more! This is ridiculous!”

Article continues after ad

One Diablo 4 Reddit user said: “Yeah, I really don’t get the flavors of orange/orange-y peach/yellow. Is that supposed to be part of the challenge making you struggle more to see them quickly? Why not like green, blue, red…Or any colors that are farther apart?”

Another fellow player added: “Bad UX, unfortunately. Blizzard needs to hire some better UX Designers.”

Article continues after ad

The Diablo 4 community is a vocal one. The devs have shown that they do listen, and players have had nothing but praise for Blizzard following the 1.0.3 update that alleviated many of the game’s headaches.