Shroud’s Level 100 Diablo 4 Hardcore character dies due to sudden lag

Diablo 4 players have been suffering from lag and server issues as of late and those very issues resulted in a heartbreaking end for streamer shroud’s Level 100 Hardcore character save file.

Like millions of other players, Michael Grzesiek AKA shroud has been enjoying Blizzard’s Diablo 4. The insanely popular streamer has been sinking countless hours into the addictive RPG looter and has mastered the game’s Hardcore mode.

In Hardcore, permadeath rules apply, and if you die, you’re dead – for good. So it’s impressive that shroud has been able to join the rare elite of having a Level 100 character. Sadly though, like so many others, the streamer’s hard work and efforts came to an end recently thanks to one frustrating case of lag.

Shroud’s Level 100 Diablo 4 character dies due to lag

“I’m lagged out” were the fateful words uttered by shroud as he could only look in despair as the control of his Level 100 Diablo 4 character was taken out of his hands.

Deep into a Nightmare Dungeon, shroud was battling enemies before proclaiming to his stream and party member: “Oh my god I’m lagging.” Within a couple of seconds, he realized what was happening and would go on to repeat the same sentiment over and over: “I’likem lagged out.”

After a few seconds, the game came to its senses, but it was too late. Shroud’s character was dead, and the game prompted him with the “You have died” screen just to hammer home the point.

All the streamer could do was accept his fate – which was actually being killed by a Plague Maggot – and look on to see a final “Network Disconnect” error message to put the icing on the cake.

Whether you’re a big-time streamer like Shroud or just a regular, everyday Diablo 4 player, server and lag issues do not discriminate.

With players still complaining about the state of lag and the devs themselves even apologizing for the issues, the community will continue to remain on its toes regarding issues such as these.