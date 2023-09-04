Diablo 4 players demand permanent XP & Gold boosts following Mother’s Blessing Weekend

The Diablo 4 Mother’s Blessing Weekend was highly anticipated by the D4 community. It gives players the chance to earn a lot more Diablo 4 XP and Gold and the player base is unanimously in favor of making this a permanent feature.

An aspect of Diablo 4 that keeps coming back is the idea of progression. Players feel that advancing your character, especially in later levels, can be a bit slow. So, the idea of increased Diablo 4 XP and Gold via the Mother’s Blessing Weekend was welcomed.

Between the days of September 1 and September 5, D4 users can earn 25% extra XP and Gold. This represents a significant boost for the community. Somewhat predictably, players can’t get enough of the increases. To the extent that they are calling for Blizzard to make this short-term boost standard.

Diablo 4 XP & Gold boosts have been a blessing

“Show of hands to have Blizzard leave exp and gold like this permanently!” proclaimed Diablo 4 user Danwix in a post on the game’s subreddit.

The OP claims it “Feels like you can actually make progress.” Another user said that not only would it make “a permanent improvement,” but “the next XP and Gold bonus events should be more generous, 100% for the weekends.”

More seasoned Diablo players may remember something similar with D3. As described by one of the top comments: “That’s what happened with the legendary drop rate in D3. They doubled it one weekend and everyone was stoked about it, so they kept it. Hope they do the same here.”

A second D4 Reddit post also doubled down on this sentiment. “Keep the XP boost for the rest of the season,” it simply said.

They added: “The only people playing anymore are people leveling alts or people who don’t play much and are struggling to level their first character to 100. Just keep the seasonal XP gain boosted at this point to help the remaining players have fun and maybe even draw a few people back. The game is already so repetitive and slow, please just keep things moving forward with the XP boost.”

The event is set to last for one more day. With such a positive reaction to the boost, all eyes will be on Blizzard going forward. Tons of users are still logging into Diablo 4 each day, and this will continue as we get closer to Season 2.