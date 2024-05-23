GamingDiablo

Diablo 4 streamer shares tip for getting “guaranteed” Legendary items

Brianna Reeves
diablo 4 legendary itemsBlizzard Entertainment

After the Diablo 4 Loot Reborn update, one streamer found a “guaranteed” way to get Legendary and Sacred items in World Tier 3.

Diablo 4’s Loot Reborn significantly altered the functionality of itemization and crafting mechanics. Some things haven’t changed, though, with higher-rarity items remaining as coveted as ever. And thanks to one underrated adjustment, players are “guaranteed” Legendary items.

Twitch streamer DatModz pointed out that the Alchemist now has a craftable cache meant exclusively for players between Levels 20 and 50.

The content creator recommends users within this range visit the Alchemist when reaching World Tier 3 to craft a few Allowance Caches. Out of this, Diablo 4 players can expect to receive one Legendary item drop per Allowance Cache after opening them in the inventory.

DatModz walked viewers through the quick process in the following video:

The streamer’s pickups from this method included a high-damage polearm, the Cryptic Partizan of Berserk Ripping, and the Legendary Earthstriker’s Amulet that provides a +29 boost to Maximum Life.

In the video, DatModz earns Legendary gear instead of the Sacred items mentioned in the Twitter post. The creator informed followers in a subsequent post that doing these steps in World Tier 3 can result in Sacred items spawning from crafted Allowance Caches.

“You can get normal [Legendaries] or sacred [items] once you hit WT3. It scales with difficulty,” the Diablo 4 streamer explained.

On top of overhauling items, Diablo 4’s Season 4 update also introduced sweeping Helltide changes. These events now boast increased enemy density and will drop more materials.

Players may also find Helltide enemies a bit more aggressive, meaning the above Allowance Caches tip should come in handy when gearing up for a challenge.

