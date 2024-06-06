Diablo 4 players slam Season 4 endgame’s “trash” Legendary items

Now that the dust has settled on Diablo 4 Season 4’s Loot Reborn update, players are starting to get into the endgame grind. But, those who have gotten deep into it have noticed some flaws with how often Legendary items drop & their general lack of usefulness.

In a broad sense, Diablo 4 Season 4 has gone over well with players. The Loot Reborn update, Tempering, revamped Helltides, and build diversity that Greater Affixes provide have given many the loot grind they’ve been looking for.

Sure, most players end up settling into one build eventually, but the way they get there and how they refine their build to do exactly what they want it to has been a fun process. However, once people started getting to the very top of the loot ladder, problems arose.

The legendary drop rate is incredibly high, especially once you get to Pit 100 or a high Threat level stack on Helltides, but most of those legendary items aren’t worth your time. A screen filled with Legendaries is common in endgame, with most items being obsolete and a downgrade from your current gear.

“My brother, 98% of that is complete trash,” one user remarked. However, it’s worth considering that selling these Legendaries for gold or scrapping them is a solid option. Season 4’s gold grind is a constant one, after all.

However, getting rid of these legendaries is a pain considering there’s no way to mass salvage or sell legendary items. Optimizing your loot, and what you get out of it, is a tedious process.

But what makes legendary items that drop inferior to the player’s loot, even if they’re clearing the most difficult endgame tasks?

Well, higher tier difficulties up the drop rate on Legendaries in general, but don’t influence how common it is to get high rolls on Affixes.

“I have been no-lifing D4 pretty hard between two characters and am frustrated that the best way to farm GA x1,2,3’s is sitting on the Helltide Blood Maiden for 30 mins and then going to open chests,” a Reddit user claimed. “Going to farm the feeder bosses for mats and seeing x2-3 GA’s sub 925 drop is super frustrating after hours of dirt from Pit 100’s and Helltides.”

This is an even bigger problem for console players who don’t have as many ways to sort through loot. Having this many Legendaries on the ground to sort through without an option to sell or scrap them en masse is already a problem on PC, but it’s only exacerbated when playing on a controller.

“Lol, this amount of loot on the ground would be a nightmare on console,” one player remarked after seeing the dozens of Legendaries on screen.

This problem is even further compounded by “bricked” Legendary items, a term for when a player runs out of chances to Temper the Affixes on their weapon. Each weapon only gets 5 rerolls, meaning that players who end up with bad Affixes on their Legendaries are out of luck.

As a result, you’re still forced to look through all of the Legendary loot that drops for a shot at an item that’s similar to what you want with another shot at getting optimal GAs, but most of what you sort through is garbage.

It’s worth bearing in mind this is a problem only for those who are trying to optimize their gear and tackle content at the height of the endgame.

Loot Reborn is a clear step up from Diablo 4’s release state in most cases, especially when factoring in other systems like Masterworking, Helltides Reborn, and the Pit of Artificers, but players feel that the loot overhaul needs some tweaks.