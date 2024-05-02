Diablo 4 devs open to reworking more systems after itemization overhaul

One Diablo 4 developer says the team is open to exploring more system overhauls similar to the upcoming itemization rework.

Diablo 4’s highly-anticipated fourth season, Loot Reborn, launches on May 14 and will boast a major system overhaul for itemization. The changes will alter loot functionality from the ground up, with help from the new Tempering crafting system, Codex of Power updates, and more.

As players patiently await the Season 4 drop, the team at Blizzard has already started looking to the future. Interestingly enough, one thing under consideration is the possibility of reimagining other game systems with itemization-like overhauls.

The ARPG’s Lead Producer, Tim Ismay, mentioned the potential for more system reworks during an interview with GamesRadar+. Ismay couldn’t confirm anything concrete but said the team is “open” to revamping other parts of the Diablo 4 experience.

Article continues after ad

“We are for sure actively discussing — if not directly working on — additional systems we want to add to the game in the future, which we think will make it an even more robust experience, similar in scope to what we’ve been doing for Season 4 with itemization,” he told the publication. “We’re very open to revisiting other parts of the game in the same way.”

Article continues after ad

Diablo 4’s upcoming itemization rework proved such a massive undertaking that Blizzard deemed it necessary to host the game’s first Public Test Realm.

Without more information, there’s no telling what other game systems the studio wants to revisit. But long-running player complaints about the skill tree‘s lack of versatility could mean this system is next in line for a drastic update.

Article continues after ad

Diablo 4 Season 4 goes live across all platforms on Tuesday, May 14.