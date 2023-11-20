Diablo 4 gets hellish 43% off for Black Friday

If you’re a fan of dark, demon-slaying action RPGs, you won’t want to miss out on this new Amazon Black Friday deal for Diablo 4 on Xbox.

If you’ve been holding out for a discount on the recently released Diablo IV, get ready to save big. Right now on Amazon, the Standard Edition for Xbox is an incredible 43% off for Black Friday.

As the latest entry in the legendary dark fantasy action RPG series, Diablo IV takes the franchise’s signature combat, customization, and demon slaying to new heights. Its endlessly grim settings, ensemble cast of characters, and gripping campaign set the stage for potentially endless adventure.

You can take on the entire experience solo or team up with friends seamlessly in co-op. At the endgame, the world opens up even further with shared social hubs, challenging World Bosses, and dangerous PVP areas. Cross-play and cross-progression means you can play with anyone on Xbox or other platforms.

Save over 40% on Diablo 4 for Black Friday

This Black Friday deal gets you the Standard Edition which includes access to both the Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S versions. That means you can dive in now on your current Xbox and receive next-gen enhancements as a free upgrade upon getting an Xbox Series X or S.

Don’t miss out on massive savings of 43% off for one of the top RPG releases of 2023. Diablo IV has arrived to universal acclaim, and Amazon’s Black Friday price makes it more affordable than ever.

Xbox Series X 1TB – Diablo IV Bundle from Best Buy gets price slashed for Black Friday

Immerse yourself in Sanctuary with the best gear. This Black Friday, Best Buy is offering the Xbox Series X Diablo IV bundle for a massive $110 off – that’s nearly 20% in savings on this powerful console.

The gates of hell are open – slay demons, collect loot, and save big this holiday season by grabbing Diablo IV on Xbox at its all-time lowest price before this killer deal expires!

