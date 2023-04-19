Diablo 4 teases a big announcement this week but what is it?

Diablo 4 will be getting a “big” announcement later this week. That’s if teasing developers on Twitter are to be believed, anyways.

The Diablo 4 team will be hosting a livestream tomorrow, April 20 at 11am PDT. The stream is set to go over the title’s endgame, as well as class and dungeon learnings from the beta. That’s not all though. In a tweet advertising the stream, Blizzard hyped it up saying that it would be “a big one”.

Article continues after ad

You will be able to watch the livestream on the official Diablo YouTube channel.

Blizzard Senior Vice President Rod Fergusson has thrown gasoline onto that fire too, promising that the showcase will have a surprise. Tagging the Global Community Development Manager on Diablo, Adam Fletcher, Fergusson teased on Twitter: “Is this the one with the secret announcement or are we not talking about that yet? I would hate to give it away.”

But what is it going to be?

While it’s hard to speculate just what this might mean, Blizzard is certainly setting expectations pretty high for the Diablo 4 audience.

Article continues after ad

There doesn’t seem to be any real consensus on what fans are expecting from this announcement. There are a few suggestions though. Several are hoping for a new class announcement for things like the Witch Doctor and Paladin. (I wouldn’t bet too much money on that, though.)

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Others are hoping for another beta ahead of the game’s June 6th release, or perhaps some kind of early access period for pre-purchasing the game. It’s hard to say where expectations should be for this one, but fans are certainly letting their minds race at the prospect of the announcement. Hopefully, Blizzard delivers.

Article continues after ad

Blizzard has been holding semi-regular livestreams and videos for Diablo 4 in recent months. The retrospective focus on this upcoming one should be a great bit of insight for fans who are eagerly awaiting June 6th. Hopefully, this level of communication continues as we sprint toward the final release of the game.