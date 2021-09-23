Diablo 2 Resurrected: Things to know before you start

Diablo 2 Resurrected finally arrives this week, and whether it’s your first time through the gates of hell or you’re a veteran dungeon crawler, here are some things to get you up to speed.

Diablo is one of gaming’s most iconic franchises, with the first game launching all the way back in 1997. Since then we’ve had two full sequels, with Diablo 2 offering one of the most critically acclaimed ARPGs of all time when it launched in 2000.

Now, it’s back for another bout of slashing and looting with Diablo 2: Resurrected, and with a dearth of isometric dungeon crawlers, you may be wondering where to start – or what’s new. Here’s our handy guide.

What is Diablo 2: Resurrected?

Diablo 2 Resurrected is a remaster of the original Diablo 2 that bundles in its Lord of Destruction expansion. Players take control of a character from one of a series of classes, each with their own abilities.

The player kills monsters, earns loot, and grows in power to kill even more monsters in flashier and flashier ways, and that core gameplay loop remains mostly unchanged.

What is new, however, are the stunning new visuals, with the team giving the underlying game a new coat of paint. The game will support 4K and offers some minor quality-of-life tweaks including a Shared Stash for transferring items, automatic gold pickup, and an easier way to sort through your loot.

Classes

Classes are a defining trait of the Diablo franchise, and Diablo 2 has a great selection of weird and wonderful characters to play as.

Players can step into the shoes/robes/loincloth of the following:

Amazon

Assassin

Barbarian

Druid

Necromancer

Paladin

Sorceress

Each plays entirely differently, too. The Barbarian, for example, can wield two-handed weapons against the minions of hell, while the Assassin specializes in placing traps. The creepy-looking Necromancer can raise the dead to fight for them, while the Sorceress flings spells around like it’s no one’s business. Not sure which one to check out? Good thing our friends at Maxroll.gg have a character planner for you.

Each class starts with only a handful of abilities but each soon grows into deadly whirlwinds of spells, blades, and undead fury once they level up.

Builds

Builds are an extension of the class system, and let players tailor their heroes more to their own playstyle. Since Diablo 2 has been around for over twenty years, players have had plenty of fun building their own unique offensive options.

Take the “Javazon” for example, a versatile Amazon character that’s ideal for burning through bosses and the secret cow level alike (did we mention? There’s a secret cow level), or the “Wind Druid” that makes the Druid class a devastating force for clearing enemies with area of effect attacks.

The fun of Diablo is in making your monster-killing machine more powerful and effective, so be sure to experiment as much as you can. Wondering which classes and builds dominate? Here’s a handy tier list.

You’ll also find yourself wanting to farm some specific items to work on your builds. Thankfully, Maxroll.gg has a nifty drop calculator that can help you work out your chances of earning that sweet loot you’re after. It’s absolutely essential for serious dungeon divers.

Modes

Diablo 2 Resurrected starts out nice and simple, but if you’re a veteran then you may want to test your skills.

Sharing the difficulty levels of the first game is one thing (you’ll want to be geared up before attempting the “Hell” difficulty), but Hardcore mode essentially adds permadeath – so once your warrior falls in battle, they’re gone for good.

Then there are the Uber bosses, which provide the ultimate endgame challenge for players – but also offer some of the game’s best loot.

That should be enough to get you started on your journey through Tristram, but be sure to check out Maxroll.gg for all your Diablo 2 Resurrected needs – the team is made up of some of the best Diablo players in the world, including speedrunners, making it the premier source for min/max tips and more.