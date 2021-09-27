Why have Diablo 2 Resurrected characters disappeared?

As Diablo 2 Resurrected finally throws open the gates of hell for players all across Sanctuary, a bug is causing characters to disappear or go missing. Here’s everything we know, including Blizzard’s planned maintenance.

On September 23 Blizzard finally unleashed Armageddon upon the world. Reeling in positive reviews and enchanting players with its updated graphics, the title is, in many ways, off to a rearing start.

However, the release itself has been marred by server issues and in-game bugs that are ruining gameplay. One of the worst is character disappearances, where players have logged and found their hard work gone in the blink of an eye.

Here’s everything we know about your Diablo 2 Resurrected character going missing, as well as Blizzard’s planned maintenance to solve the issue.

Diablo 2 Resurrected characters missing

Shortly after release on September 23, players started noticing that their characters would disappear if they exited the game and jumped back in later. Not only is this incredibly frustrating, it led to loss of gear, progress, and a general waste of time.

Initially affecting North America, the issue has quickly spread to other regions. In turn, the servers have been up and down for maintenance in an attempt to solve the issue.

While players were initially advised not to use the same name for their online and offline characters, this appears to have been amended with the 24 September patch. For safety’s sake, though, it might be worth bearing this in mind.

Planned maintenance

At 10:30 AM PST / 1:30 PM EST / 6:30 PM BST / 7:30 PM CEST on September 26 Blizzard performed maintenance on the D2R servers in an attempt to solve the character disappearance issue.

Despite the three-hour downtime, the bug still appears to be occurring in-game. A tweet later that day reads “live Maintenance has concluded. We’re aware that some characters remain stuck in closed games. We are working to return those characters to a playable state as soon as possible.”

[#D2R] Live Maintenance has concluded. We're aware that some characters remain stuck in closed games. We are working to return those characters to a playable state as soon as possible. — Blizzard CS – The Americas (@BlizzardCS) September 26, 2021

That’s all we know so far about why your Diablo 2 character has disappeared. As fixes continue to be implemented, hopefully this issue will be solved pretty soon. Be sure to keep your eye on this page for future updates.