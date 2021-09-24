Asmongold slams “condescending” Diablo 2 Resurrected Amazon changes

Diablo 2 Resurrected’s iteration of the iconic Amazon class has sparked mass debate among fans of the title, and Asmongold has weighed in with his thoughts on her in-game changes.

If there’s one character that will go down in Diablo history as being one of the most controversial, it’s Diablo 2 Resurrected’s warrior queen, the Amazon.

Initially slammed for being unattractive by prospective players, Blizzard fixed her in-game model with a little bit of plastic surgery. While this helped her regain her status as Sanctuary’s resident exotic beauty, subsequent admittance from the game’s developers that they did tone down some aspects of the game has left players disgruntled once more.

Advertisement

One of these is Twitch star Asmongold, who has actively criticized Blizzard’s removal of inappropriate content in their games for some time.

Asmongold slams Diablo 2 Resurrected Amazon changes

While it has never been confirmed that the changes to the Amazon’s curvaceous form were in response to the current lawsuit against Activision Blizzard for fostering a “pervasive frat boy culture” within the workplace, the recent removal of hyper-sexualized content suggests that it may have been a factor.

Read More: Diablo 2 Resurrected review

“I heard they changed the Amazon’s face in Diablo 2,” Asmongold notes in a September 22 stream. “Who cares? I do.”

He goes on to clarify that “I know a lot of people might not really care, but I do. I don’t like to see this happen, this revisionism. I want to play a video game. The extent that they’re going to change the game based off of them trying to make up for the fact they molest people at their office is just, it’s insulting to me as a player. I think that it’s also condescending. It’s patronizing.”

Advertisement

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

He concludes that “the implication is that the players are somehow at fault for playing the game. There’s no artistic integrity. The game is no longer an artistic expression, it’s now a vehicle to promote an agenda and a worldview, and I don’t really want to play a game like that if I don’t have to.”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

As Blizzard continues to remove inappropriate content from their games, it’ll be interesting to see what’s next on the chopping block.

One thing, however, is very clear; Asmongold isn’t in support of it.