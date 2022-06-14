Asmongold explains why he’s worried about Diablo 4

Popular Twitch streamer Asmongold is not feeling the hype over Blizzard’s next entry in the Diablo franchise after taking issue with Diablo Immortal’s model.

Diablo 4 is set to be the next game in the popular series and despite some fans eager to get their hands on it once test access kicks off, Asmongold doesn’t fall into that category.

Lately, the series has come under final for Diablo Immortal, a mobile and PC game that has been hammered by critics, such as Dexerto’s Lauren Bergin, as being a “pay-to-win monster” with its microtransactions.

Immortal’s problems seem to have damaged the hype leading up to Diablo 4 as well with the award-winning MMO streamer explaining why he isn’t exactly looking forward to the game.

Asmongold blames Diablo Immortal for lack of D4 interest

In a popular tweet, the streamer revealed that he wasn’t buying into the Diablo 4 hype, citing issues with Diablo 3 and Immortal.

“D3 dead game no innovation for the better part of a decade,” he slammed. “Diablo Immortal P2W clown fiesta somehow a worse version of D3 literally reused tilesets and nostalgia bait.”

In response to microtransaction fears, Blizzard has confirmed that Diablo 4 will have in-game purchases, however, they will consist of “optional cosmetic items” and “full story-driven expansions.”

The Twitch star went on to compare the game with Path of Exile and Lost Ark, commenting how at least if Diablo 4 ends up sucking he would have those games to look forward to.

“I really hope I’m wrong, it’ll have to win me over,” he said, showing that he still wants Diablo 4 to be a good game despite his initial concerns.

Whether or not Diablo 4 can overcome concerns remains to be seen, but all eyes will be on the upcoming installment once it drops in 2023.