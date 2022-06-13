Diablo 4 developer promises “years” of post-launch DLC support

Following Diablo 4’s gameplay reveal, the franchise’s head honcho, Rod Fergusson, teased that players can expect Blizzard Entertainment to support the title with “years” of post-launch DLC releases.

Since its BlizzCon 2019 unveiling, new details about Diablo 4 have primarily surfaced alongside quarterly development updates.

That much changed over the weekend during the Xbox + Bethesda Games Showcase, wherein Blizzard unleashed an extensive look at Diablo 4 gameplay.

Due to the backlash regarding Diablo Immortal’s controversial microtransactions, many were quick to question the content release plans for the brand’s fourth mainline entry. Developers answered by offering a hint at what lies ahead.

Diablo 4 will receive story DLC

In confirming that Diablo 4 will include in-game purchases for “optional cosmetic items,” Diablo’s SVP and General Manager Rod Fergusson teased the game will eventually feature “full story-driven expansions,” as well.

Fergusson additionally mentioned Blizzard Entertainment’s commitment to delivering an extensive amount of post-launch content “for years to come.”

What said content might entail presently remains unknown to the public. However, the developer promised that more information will surface sometime soon.

To be clear, D4 is a full price game built for PC/PS/Xbox audiences. We are committed to delivering an incredible breadth of content after launch, for years to come, anchored around optional cosmetic items & full story driven expansions. More details soon. Necro blog tomorrow! — Rod Fergusson (@RodFergusson) June 12, 2022

This hint about what’s in store for Diablo 4 DLC should come as welcoming news to longtime fans of the series, particularly those who remember Diablo 3’s canceled second expansion.

While Diablo 3 received The Reaper of Souls expansion in 2014, the proposed King in the North story DLC never saw the light of day to the dismay of many a fan.

Fergusson’s use of “expansions” when talking about post-release story experiences suggests Diablo 4’s narrative-driven DLC will include more than one content rollout.

At the time of writing, though, there’s no word on when exactly Blizzard Entertainment intends to share more information on the matter, especially since BlizzCon’s future remains up in the air.